H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Redburn Atlantic

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
