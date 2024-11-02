H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Redburn Atlantic

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.44. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.