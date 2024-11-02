Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $810.00 to $825.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix stock opened at $756.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $712.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.02. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $417.10 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,163,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.