GSK (NYSE:GSK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.710-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.9 billion-$41.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.5 billion.

GSK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. 6,876,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

