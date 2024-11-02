Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

Grow Capital Trading Up 15.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Grow Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.