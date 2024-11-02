Grok (GROK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.28 Million

Grok (GROK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Grok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Grok has a total market cap of $29.97 million and $5.28 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grok has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,621.95 or 0.99756312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,552.12 or 0.99656261 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grokmemecoin. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.0045811 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $5,375,665.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

