Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.81. The stock had a trading volume of 809,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $388.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

