Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New $10.95 Million Investment in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 681,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,000. Trump Media & Technology Group comprises about 0.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Trump Media & Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 13.5 %

DJT traded down $4.78 on Friday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 75,601,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,859,756. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $79.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,395.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,395.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,417.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

