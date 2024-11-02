Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.47. 6,473,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,509. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $227.56.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

