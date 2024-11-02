Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 299.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000.
VCRB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 112,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.86.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
