Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 3,614,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

