Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $550,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after purchasing an additional 170,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 4,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $674.73. 1,801,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,337. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $627.09 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $793.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $897.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

