Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 77.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

