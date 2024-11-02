Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $109.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.12. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

