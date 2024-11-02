Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stake Reduced by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,687.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

