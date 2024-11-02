GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 17,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International Trading Up 10.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in GrafTech International by 89.4% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,456,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 687,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,065,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

