GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 17,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.54.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
