Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $878,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 307,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 83,787 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 139,212 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 430,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 166,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

