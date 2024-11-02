Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF (GUMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GUMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GUMI opened at $50.03 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16.

