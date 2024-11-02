Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,687 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GINN. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GINN opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $382.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

