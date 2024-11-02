Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.70. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.
Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.