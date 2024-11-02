Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 6.71% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEMD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

GEMD opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

