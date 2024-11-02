Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Down 1.5 %

GL opened at $104.02 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.