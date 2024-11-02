Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 14,312 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 163,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.94. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

