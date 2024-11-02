Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

