Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $506.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.60. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.49 and a 1-year high of $523.34.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research set a $535.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

