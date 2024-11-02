Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.