Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$69.29 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$39.60 and a 52-week high of C$69.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.20.

In related news, Director Michener Chandlee purchased 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. Also, Director Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. Insiders have sold 101,620 shares of company stock worth $4,870,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

