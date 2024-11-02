Gifto (GTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.33 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $17.33 million and $3.02 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,403.10 or 0.99904256 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,361.49 or 0.99844369 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Gifto
Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,040,000,000 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gifto
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars.
