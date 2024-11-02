Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.92. 184,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 357,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Genesis Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -461.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $30,003.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,096.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 2.10.

About Genesis Energy



Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Articles

