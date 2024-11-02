GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 34,148 shares trading hands.
GB Sciences Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About GB Sciences
GB Sciences, Inc, a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.
