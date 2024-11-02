Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and traded as low as $8.50. Galp Energia, SGPS shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 30,124 shares traded.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

