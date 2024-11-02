Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Galapagos
Galapagos Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 65.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 56.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 783.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 91,366 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galapagos
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.