Fullcircle Wealth LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 408,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 863,086 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

