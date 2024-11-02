Fullcircle Wealth LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,406 shares of company stock worth $51,885,773. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. 3,707,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

