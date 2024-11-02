Fullcircle Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80,401,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,647,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.