Fullcircle Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,225 BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC owned about 30.45% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,679,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,054,000.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BBBS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 1-5 years. BBBS was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

