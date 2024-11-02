FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Down 10.8% Following Weak Earnings

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $128.00 and last traded at $129.65. Approximately 781,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,025,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.30.

The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,424.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.29.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

