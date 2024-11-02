FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:FTAI traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,424.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.