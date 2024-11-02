FRP (FRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. FRP has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other FRP news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,504.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,650. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,504.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,589 shares of company stock worth $342,079. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

