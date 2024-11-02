Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Holdings Lessened by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Franklin Electric worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

