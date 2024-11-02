Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.91 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 57.37 ($0.74). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.76), with a volume of 433,993 shares traded.

Foxtons Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £177.25 million, a PE ratio of 2,920.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Foxtons Group

In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £3,591.04 ($4,657.04). In related news, insider Jack Callaway purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($41,499.16). Also, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,591.04 ($4,657.04). Insiders bought a total of 75,660 shares of company stock worth $4,822,342 in the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.