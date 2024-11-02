Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 418% from the previous session’s volume of 699 shares.The stock last traded at $85.99 and had previously closed at $86.99.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.91.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.