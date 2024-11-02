Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 5,242 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

