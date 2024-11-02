Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 4,981 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,352,000 after buying an additional 4,153,312 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 118,280 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 733,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

