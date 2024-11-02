Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,933,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $286.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $294.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

