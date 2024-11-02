Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.