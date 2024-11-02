Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $627,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $262.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.32 and a 200 day moving average of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.53 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.