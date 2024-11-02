Fiverr International’s (FVRR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

FVRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.37 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

