Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 61,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $643.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSBC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

