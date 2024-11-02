First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Position Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 233,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

