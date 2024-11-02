First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after acquiring an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $374.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $377.92.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,412 shares of company stock worth $33,971,508. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

